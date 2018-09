Two public meetings on the €2 billion Bus Connects programme are to take place in North Kildare.

The deadline for submissions to this suite of Dublin Bus reform proposals is Friday, September 28th.

The meetings are being organised by a group of local councillors who feel proposals for the 67x, the 66a and 66b are "unacceptable".

The meeting in Celbridge takes place in the Kilrought Lounge tomorrow at 8pm.

The meeting in Leixlip takes place on Thursday at 8 O'clock in the River Forest Hotel.