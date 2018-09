A woman in her thirties has been stabbed to death in Dundalk in Co Louth.

She was attacked at an apartment block in the Linen Hall Street area at a quarter to three this afternoon.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she was pronounced dead.

A post mortem will now be carried out.

A man in his forties has been arrested and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.