Peter Casey has secured the four local authority nominations necessary to contest the presidential election.

It's after Tipperary County Council and Limerick City and County Council voted today to back the businessman.

Clare and Kerry County Councils backed his bid yesterday.

The Derry native now joins President Michael D Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Gavin Duffy and Sinn Fein's Liadh Ni Riada on the ballot paper.

File image: Peter Casey/RollingNews.