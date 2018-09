As Storm Ali approaches Ireland, the Road Safety Authority is pleading for motorists to slow down.

It comes as Met Eireann issued a number of weather warnings, which come into effect over night...this includes at Status Orange warning in Kildare, and 12 other counties.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip.

Spokesperson Brian Farrell is also urging motorists to be cautious of vulnerable road users: