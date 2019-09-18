10% Increase In Supply Of Residential Care Could Reduce Hospital Bed Days By 19,000.

A 10 percent per capita increase in the supply of residential care places could lead to 19-thousand fewer hospital bed days per year.

That's one of the findings in new research from the ESRI which looks into the issue of hospital stays for older people.

It also found that there's a clear link between the length of time older people spend in hospital and the level of residential and home care services in their area.

The Minister for Health says the findings show the government is going in the 'right direction' with its ten year Sláintecare plans.

Brendan Walsh, from the ESRI, says the report looked at the human impact instead of costs.