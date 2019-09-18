Over 30% Decrease In Trolley Numbers At Naas General Today.

There are 17 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital this morning.
Thats at 32 per cent decrease from yesterday's figures.
Across the country, 521 people are waiting on trolleys, with 361 waiting in the emergency department.
