The government's being warned more people could slip into poverty if social welfare rates aren't increased in the budget.

The package for 2020 will be scaled back with the focus on the most vulnerable, as part of government preparations for a no deal Brexit.

It's estimated around three quarters of a million people are currently living in poverty in Ireland.

Breda O'Brien is from the National Organisation of the Unemployed, which has launched a new guide to help people who are out of work.