A new report shows more people in Northern Ireland are buying sex online than before paying for sexual services became a criminal offence.

Since the legislation was introduced in 2015, there has been an 18.5 percent rise in the number of sex workers advertising online.

Data also suggests that reported assaults against sex workers have increased by 225 per cent from 2016 to 2018.

From June 2015 to December of last year, there had only been 15 arrests and two convictions for purchasing sex.