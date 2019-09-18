Asthma Society Of Ireland Say 85,000 Children At Risk Of Potentially Fatal Attack This Time Of Year.

More than 85 thousand children with asthma are at risk of a potentially fatal attack this time of year, according to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

The charity is appealing to parents to be vigilant, as doctors see a spike in hospital visits this month.

It is due to an increase in viral infections, with the return to school, and people slipping out of their asthma management over the summer.

The advice is to refer to their 'September Survival guide' and to have children's health reviewed by a GP.