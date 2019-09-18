The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Asthma Society Of Ireland Say 85,000 Children At Risk Of Potentially Fatal Attack This Time Of Year.

: 09/18/2019 - 12:57
Author: Róisin Power
asthma-society-ireland-logo.png

More than 85 thousand children with asthma are at risk of a potentially fatal attack this time of year, according to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

The charity is appealing to parents to be vigilant, as doctors see a spike in hospital visits this month.

It is due to an increase in viral infections, with the return to school, and people slipping out of their asthma management over the summer.

The advice is to refer to their 'September Survival guide' and to have children's health reviewed by a GP.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!