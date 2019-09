There has been a spate of thefts of catalytic convertors from vehicles across the county.

This includes two in Naas, two in Leixlip and two in Clane in just the last week.

Gardaí are appeaking to people working in the trade to alert them if someone trys to sell them such items.

Sgt Dermot Lawlor of Naas Garda Station said that persons responsible are climbing under cars and physically cutting them off the car: