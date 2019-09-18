K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

National Screening Service Hopes More Advanced Smear Tests Will Be Introduced Next Year.

: 09/18/2019 - 16:24
Author: Róisin Power
national_screening_service_logo.png

The National Screening Service says it hopes to introduce more advanced lab testing of smear tests in the first three months of next year.

HPV primary screening would reduce the chances of abnormalities being missed and provide more accurate results.

Today the Oireachtas Health Committee heard that the backlog of women waiting for CervicalCheck results has been reduced from 6 months to 6 weeks.

Interim Director of the National Screening Service Damien McCallion says they hope to have HPV primary screening up and running by March 2020.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!