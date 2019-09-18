National Screening Service Hopes More Advanced Smear Tests Will Be Introduced Next Year.

The National Screening Service says it hopes to introduce more advanced lab testing of smear tests in the first three months of next year.

HPV primary screening would reduce the chances of abnormalities being missed and provide more accurate results.

Today the Oireachtas Health Committee heard that the backlog of women waiting for CervicalCheck results has been reduced from 6 months to 6 weeks.

Interim Director of the National Screening Service Damien McCallion says they hope to have HPV primary screening up and running by March 2020.