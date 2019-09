The victim of last nights shooting in Co. Mayo has been described as a popular man who will be missed.

The farmer - who was in his 60s - was shot dead at Aghamore near Ballyhaunis shortly before midnight.

A man in his 80s has been arrested and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station.

Its understood that the man heard a noise outside his home and fired a number of shots to warn off any potential intruders.