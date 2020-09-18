The Breakfast Show

Calls For Implementation Of Covid-19 Public Realm Programmes In Celbridge & Leixlip.

: 09/18/2020 - 07:58
Author: Ciara Noble
There are calls for implementation of Covid-19 public realm programmes in Celbridge and Leixlip, without delay.

These responses could include public space re-design, to facilitate social distancing, pedestrians and cyclists.

They could also include creating space for cafés and restaurants to provide outdoor seating.

The motion, by Independent Cllr., Íde Cussen, ask the MD Engineer and Public Realm team reach agreement on what projects to implement in the towns.

It will be debated at today's meeting of the Municipal District.

