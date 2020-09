There has been a drop of over 10% in the number of concessionary school transport tickets issued in Kildare for this academic year.

The Dept. of Education says 1,263 have been issued this month - 520 for primary students and 743 at second level.

1,452 were issued for the 2019/2020 academic year - 840 for primary students and 612 for secondary students.

Parents have been making consistent contact with Kfm since August, reporting difficulty in accessing school transport for their children.