The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Refusal On Permission For Almost 100 New Homes In Athy Been Appealed To An Bord Pleanála.

: 09/18/2020 - 08:12
Author: Ciara Noble
an_bord_pleanala.jpg

The refusal of permission for almost 100 new homes in Athy has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kildare County Council, in August, declined permission to Andrew Bergin, for the development  on Geraldine Road in Prusselstown.

He proposed to demolish an existing agricultural shed and construct 97 homes and a creche.

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on January 21st.

The development description, as published by KCC, is as follows:

"Development Description:

demolition of an existing agricultural shed {c. 120sqm gross floor area (GFA)} and the construction of a residential development comprising 97 No. residential units with 1 No. ancillary crèche facility, with a total GFA of c. 11,670sqm, consisting of: 40 No. 2 storey houses comprising: 4 No. 4 bed semi-detached units, c. 131.4sqm GFA; 34 No. 3 bed semi-detached units, ranging in size from c. 113.4sqm to c. 126.0sqm GFA; 2 No. 3 bed terraced units, c.110.0sqm GFA; 4 No. apartment blocks comprising 57 No. apartment/duplex units comprising; Block 01 (2-3 storey block, c. 1,411.1sqm GFA) comprising: 6 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), ranging in size from c. 83.5sqm GFA to c. 87.6sqm GFA; 9 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 79.5sqm GFA to c. 82.6sqm GFA; Block 01 comprises balconies on south-western and north-western elevations; Block 02 (3 storey block, c. 1,491.3sqm (GFA) comprising: 4 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA: 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA: 4 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access), c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c. 150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 02 comprises balconies/terraces on southern, eastern and western elevations; Block 03 (3 storey block, c. 1,722.9sqm GFA) comprising: 5 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA; 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA; 5 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access) c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c.150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 03 comprises balconies/terraces on north-eastern, south-western and north-western elevations; Block 04 (3 storey block, c. 1,950.3sqm GFA) comprising: 6 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA; 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA; 6 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access), c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c. 150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 04 comprises balconies/terraces on north-eastern and south western elevations; 1 No. single storey crèche facility, c. 304sqm GFA with vehicular Pick-Up-Set-Down on Geraldine Road; The development will also consist of the provision of a new vehicular access from Geraldine Road; the provision of a new vehicular access from L40071 to serve future phase(s) of development; the provision of cycle path/footpath on
Development Address:

Geraldine Road and L40071,Prusselstown Townland,Athy,Co. Kildare."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!