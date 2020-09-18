Refusal On Permission For Almost 100 New Homes In Athy Been Appealed To An Bord Pleanála.

The refusal of permission for almost 100 new homes in Athy has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kildare County Council, in August, declined permission to Andrew Bergin, for the development on Geraldine Road in Prusselstown.

He proposed to demolish an existing agricultural shed and construct 97 homes and a creche.

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on January 21st.

The development description, as published by KCC, is as follows:

"Development Description:

demolition of an existing agricultural shed {c. 120sqm gross floor area (GFA)} and the construction of a residential development comprising 97 No. residential units with 1 No. ancillary crèche facility, with a total GFA of c. 11,670sqm, consisting of: 40 No. 2 storey houses comprising: 4 No. 4 bed semi-detached units, c. 131.4sqm GFA; 34 No. 3 bed semi-detached units, ranging in size from c. 113.4sqm to c. 126.0sqm GFA; 2 No. 3 bed terraced units, c.110.0sqm GFA; 4 No. apartment blocks comprising 57 No. apartment/duplex units comprising; Block 01 (2-3 storey block, c. 1,411.1sqm GFA) comprising: 6 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), ranging in size from c. 83.5sqm GFA to c. 87.6sqm GFA; 9 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 79.5sqm GFA to c. 82.6sqm GFA; Block 01 comprises balconies on south-western and north-western elevations; Block 02 (3 storey block, c. 1,491.3sqm (GFA) comprising: 4 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA: 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA: 4 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access), c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c. 150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 02 comprises balconies/terraces on southern, eastern and western elevations; Block 03 (3 storey block, c. 1,722.9sqm GFA) comprising: 5 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA; 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA; 5 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access) c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c.150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 03 comprises balconies/terraces on north-eastern, south-western and north-western elevations; Block 04 (3 storey block, c. 1,950.3sqm GFA) comprising: 6 No. 2 bed units (with own-door access), c. 88.5sqm GFA; 2 No. 2 bed apartment units, ranging in size from c. 84.3sqm GFA to c. 94.0sqm GFA; 6 No. 3 bed duplex units (with own-door access), c. 135sqm GFA; 1 No. 3 bed duplex unit, c. 150.8sqm GFA; 1 No. 4 bed duplex unit, c. 149.7sqm GFA; Block 04 comprises balconies/terraces on north-eastern and south western elevations; 1 No. single storey crèche facility, c. 304sqm GFA with vehicular Pick-Up-Set-Down on Geraldine Road; The development will also consist of the provision of a new vehicular access from Geraldine Road; the provision of a new vehicular access from L40071 to serve future phase(s) of development; the provision of cycle path/footpath on

Development Address:

Geraldine Road and L40071,Prusselstown Townland,Athy,Co. Kildare."