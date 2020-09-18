12 Kildare Schools To Lose Teachers.

12 Kildare schools are to lose teachers.

The Minister for Education, responding to PBP Deputy, Bríd Smith, says the schools are "preparing" for the departure of an unspecified number of teachers because of falling enrolments.

Norma Foley says "The key factor for determining the level of staffing resources provided at individual school level is the staffing schedule for the relevant school year and pupil enrolments on the previous 30 September.

The staffing process for primary schools, including staffing appeals, is ongoing.

The total number of appeals will not be known until the Autumn, after confirmation of enrolments and the conclusion of the staffing appeals process in October.