The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

12 Kildare Schools To Lose Teachers.

: 09/18/2020 - 08:13
Author: Ciara Noble
teacher_blackboard.jpeg

12 Kildare schools are to lose teachers.

The Minister for Education, responding to PBP Deputy, Bríd Smith, says the schools are "preparing" for the departure of an unspecified number of teachers because of falling enrolments.

Norma Foley says "The key factor for determining the level of staffing resources provided at individual school level is the staffing schedule for the relevant school year and pupil enrolments on the previous 30 September.

The staffing process for primary schools, including staffing appeals, is ongoing.

The total number of appeals will not be known until the Autumn,  after confirmation of enrolments and the conclusion of the staffing appeals process in October.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!