Kildare councillors may ask KWETB to request government funding for additional youth area profiles for the north of the county.

Green Cllr., Vanessa Liston, says Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board should make the request as part of it's pre-budget submission.

It should include, she says, "funding for additional youth area profiles and needs assessments that include Celbridge".

Her motion will be debated today's meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District.