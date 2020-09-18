Friday Morning Sport: IRFU: Exsistence Of Professional Rugby Under Threat; Osaka Pulls Out Of French Open, Due To Hamstring Injury.

The IRFU says the very existence of professional rugby in Ireland could be under 'significant threat' next year.

The union will tell the Dáil's Covid-19 committee today it faces an 'unprecedented cashflow crisis', due to the pandemic.

It's set to lose out on €62 million this year, and the GAA faces a €50 million hole in it's finances.

The FAI will say it won't survive without fans attending big matches.

GAA

Last night’s local GAA results,

Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship - Round 3 Results

Maynooth 3-11 Sarsfields 1-11

Clane 3-9 Celbridge 2-8

Naas 1-11 Kilcullen 0-8

Semi-Finalists: Clane & Naas

Quarter-Finalists: Maynooth, Celbridge, Sarsfields & St. Laurences

Minor B

Balyna 4-10 Aylmer Gaels 0-8

Newtown Gaels 3-13 Oliver Plunketts 2-8

Sallins 3-10 Carbury 2-6

Raheens 1-9 Leixlip 0-10

Kilcock 1-14 Moorefield 0-10

Quarter-Finalists: Balyna, Raheens, Sallins, Newtown Gaels, Kilcock, Leixlip, Carbury & Moorefield

Soccer

Shamrock Rovers European campaign came to an end at Tallaght Stadium last night.

They lost 2-nil at home to AC Milan in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Dundalk will travel to Moldova next week after beating Inter d' Escaldes, 1-0, in Andorra.

Tottenham will be in North Macedonia to play Shkendija after coming from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1.

=

Robbie Brady scored the winning penalty as Burnley beat Sheffield United in a shootout in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Brighton hammered Portsmouth 4-0, & Wolves were beaten 1-0 at home by Championship side Stoke City.

=

The FAI is set to unveil former English FA commercial director Jonathan Hill as their new CEO in the coming days.

Swim Ireland's Sarah Keane was considered the favourite to fill the role after interim boss Gary Owens pulled out.

=

Elsewhere, two of the biggest moves of the transfer window are expected to be completed today.

Gareth Bale will arrive in London to seal his move back to Tottenham from Real Madrid.

While Liverpool should announce that Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Golf

Rory McIlroy's two shots off the lead after the first round of the US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

McILroy's 3-under par - two behind leader Justin Thomas.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are both 6 over par - Amateur champion James Sugrue is 8-over.

Cycling

In the Tour de France Sam Bennett says the race for the green jersey will go all the way to Sunday’s final stage.

Bennett holds a 52-point lead over his nearest challenger Peter Sagan.

Primoz Roglic goes into the third-from-last stage with a 57-second lead in yellow.

Tennis

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open after suffering a hamstring injury.

The world number three's left hamstring was wrapped in tape when she beat Victoria Azarenka in the final in New York.

The French Open gets underway on the 27th of September in Paris where there will be a limit of 5,000 spectators per day.

Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Downpatrick today with the first off at 1pm.

While at Dundalk, an eight-race card gets underway at 5.30pm.