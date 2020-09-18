Ireland's Climate Expected To Change, Dramatically, By 2050.

Scientists say Ireland's climate is expected to change dramatically by the middle of the century, with the East worst affected by higher temperatures.

The Irish Centre for High-End Computing, which carried out the research on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, found temperatures are predicted to rise by as much as 1.6 degrees celsius.

Summer heatwaves are expected to happen more often, while the number of frost and ice days are expected to fall by around half, according to the analysis carried out using national supercomputer, Kay.

