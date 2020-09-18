The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

CAB Freezes Almost €60,000 In Two Bank Accounts.

: 09/18/2020 - 11:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cab_logo.jpg

Almost 60,000 euro has been frozen in two bank accounts as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in Co Louth.

During a CAB operation this morning 4,770 euro in cash was also seized.

Gardaí say the seizure was targeting people suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!