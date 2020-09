Flowers and signs of solidarity have been placed on Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge following an act of racist vandalism.

The n-word spray painted on the bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning, while a nearby building was also vandalised with graffiti saying "White Lives Matters".

Gardai say they are being investigated as potentially racially motivated incidents.

These people are happy to see the signs of support placed on the Ha'penny bridge this morning:

