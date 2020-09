All Churches in Dublin are set to close from midnight, except for very limited circumstances.

The Dublin Diocese says that's likely to remain the case for three weeks, if Dublin moves to level 3 restrictions.

Only private prayer, weddings and funerals will be allowed - but they'll be limited to 25 people.

Confirmations and communions won't go ahead for the next three weeks, and Mass will be broadcast online only.

Stock image: Shutterstock