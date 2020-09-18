The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Heroin Valued At €23 Million Seized In Suffolk, England.

: 09/18/2020 - 12:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
suffolk_police_logo.jpg

23 million euro worth of heroin has been found hidden inside bags of rice at a port in Suffolk in England.

Over a tonne of the Class A drug was removed from a container in Felixstowe on Sunday.

Officers have arrested four people, and say it's one of the biggest ever heroin busts in the UK.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!