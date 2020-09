A man is due before the courts after robbing a man in a wheelchair in Cork city.

It happened on Monday afternoon at around 4pm when the victim was pushed to the ground and had his wallet taken.

Yesterday, a man in his 40s was arrested after a search warrant was carried out on a house and he was taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

He has been charged and will appear in court today.

