US Announces Ban On Transactions On We Chat & TikTok.

: 09/18/2020 - 13:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tiktok_logo.png

The Commerce Department in the United States has announced a ban on transactions on We Chat and Tik Tok.

It says it is to safeguard national security.

Commerce Secretary Wibur Ross says it proves once again President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee national security.

