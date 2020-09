A member of NPHET has said the virus will spiral out of control in Dublin without action.

Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, has said people are misreading the data on how prevalent the spread of Covid is from restaurants and bars.

Ministers are considering whether to ban indoor dining in Dublin for the next few weeks.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews