Calls For Van Morrision's Freedom Of Belfast To Be Revoked.

: 09/18/2020 - 16:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vm.jpg

There are calls for Van Morrison's freedom of the city of Belfast to be revoked as he prepares to release three songs critical of coronavirus restrictions.

The 75-year-old's demanding the end to measures which "enslave" people.

The lyrics also reference conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

A Belfast councillor says they undermine official guidance, and could be dangerous.

 

File image: Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones(1st L) enjoys a session with veteran Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis (R) and his wife Kerri (2nd L) and Irish singer Van Morrison on stage at Bad Bobs Nightclub in Dublin. 10/6/1993. Photo: RollingNews.ie

