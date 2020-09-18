Listen: Kildare Parent Criticises HSE For Instructions Issued To School, Following Covid 19 Case.

A Kildare parent is questioning the HSE's instructions to a school in the county, following a positive Covid 19 test.

St. Anne's National School, Ardclough, was told by the executive to instruct students in the class of a child whose sibling has Covid 19 to self-isolate.

It is the HSE, and not the specific school, which designs the response to positve Covid 19 tests.

Anne is the parent of a child in the sibling's class

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says she doesn't understand why her child's class must restrict their movement, when there are no Covid 19 cases among those pupils.

2 other Kildare schools are contending with Covid 19.

Scoil na Mainistreach, Celbridge, has closed due to a cluster

Naas Community College has a confirmed case but "No risk of exposure was identified."

Kildare North TD and Social Democrat Co Leader, Catherine Murphy, has been speaking to Kildare Today

Naas Community College sent this email to parents, yesterday:

Dear Parents/Guardians

The Public Heath doctor confirmed a case of coronavirus in our school community in the last few minutes.

Following detailed assessment of movement and contacts , they said that "No risk of exposure was identified." This means that they do NOT recommend any school closure or student restriction at this time. They indicated that there would need to be at least two or more confirmed cases in the one class for any restrictions to apply.

They also advised us that parents should monitor their children closely for symptoms of Covid 19 and interact with GP's to organise testing if symptoms become apparent.

It is extremely important that any symptoms be taken seriously and that no child should attend school if they are displaying any symptoms.

It is also very important that you inform the school if your child is going for a test or if a case is confirmed positive. This information will help inform decisions going forward.

We will be maintaining extremely close contact with Public Health from now on and will immediately advise of any change to the above information.

We would like to express our thanks for the cooperation and communication that has come from all families over the last two weeks.

Obviously, this is the kind of news that none of us want to hear, but the Public Health doctors were very clear in their assessment that there was no risk of exposure in this case.

We will be in touch again very soon

Best Wishes,

Ciarán Keegan

Principal