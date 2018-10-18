K Drive

Listen: Bus Driver Charged With Being 9 Times Over The Limit Appears Before Naas District Court.

: 10/18/2018 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A bus driver, detained whilst allegedly 9 times over the relevant drink driving limit, has appeared before Naas District Court.

Independent.ie reports that 65 year old  Michael Connelly of Fidan, Rossport, Ballina, Co Mayo, has also been charged with dangerous driving.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, presiding, hear that a witness rang Gardai on October 2nd, and alleged to have seen a bus “swerving all over the road” on the N7.

The witness flashed his lights at the bus and it pulled in on the hard shoulder.

When tested Connelly was found to have 84 micro grams of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Connelly was remanded on continuing station bail

Independent.ie journalist, Conor Feehan, was in court and spoke to Kildare Today, says the accused did not speak in court.

File image: Naas Courthouse/RollingNews

