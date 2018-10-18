K Drive

Listen: No Fund Available To Millfield Manor Residents For Structural Repairs.

There is no mechanism or fund available, to the residents of Millfield, either locally or nationally to assist in structural repairs to their houses.

That's according to Kildare County Council.

6 homes there were gutted by fire on March 31st, 2015.

KCC says, "Under the Building Control Act, the primary responsibility for compliance with Building Regulations is placed on the owner, designers and constructors of a building."

