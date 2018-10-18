EC Withdraws Court Action Against Ireland On Apple Tax Bill.

The European Commission has withdrawn it's court action against Ireland in relation to the Apple tax bill.

In 2016 the Commission found the tax benefits for the tech giant of up to 13 billion euro were illegal under EU state aid rules.

Ireland missed the deadline in January to recover the illegal State aid granted to Apple.

However a total of 14 point 3 billion, including interest, was repaid by Apple on the 6th of September and the commission has withdrawn the court action.



