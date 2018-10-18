K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Maynooth Selected Among The Latest "Think Before You Flush" Towns.

: 10/18/2018 - 15:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
toilet_graphic_pixabay.png

Maynooth is among 15 towns and cities across Ireland asked to think before they flush in an effort to bring down the number of sewer blockages.

4,600 sewers have been blocked so far this year due to inappropriate items being flushed down toilets.

The "Think before you flush" campaign says flushing the likes of wet wipes, cotton bud sticks and nappies can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and the marine environment.

Educational workshops will be delivered in schools, festivals and community events to help raise awareness of the issue.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!