Maynooth Selected Among The Latest "Think Before You Flush" Towns.

Maynooth is among 15 towns and cities across Ireland asked to think before they flush in an effort to bring down the number of sewer blockages.

4,600 sewers have been blocked so far this year due to inappropriate items being flushed down toilets.

The "Think before you flush" campaign says flushing the likes of wet wipes, cotton bud sticks and nappies can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and the marine environment.

Educational workshops will be delivered in schools, festivals and community events to help raise awareness of the issue.