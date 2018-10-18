K Drive

Listen: Four People Charged With Impeding The Investigation In To The Murder Of Patricia O'Connor.

: 10/18/2018 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Four people have been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of Patricia O’Connor whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains.

Her husband, daughter and granddaughter are among those who appeared in court.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

