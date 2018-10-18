Roma Football Fan Found Not Guilty Of Serious Assaulting Irish Liverpool Fan.

Roma football fan Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of seriously assaulting Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside Anfield in April.

The 21-year-old stood trial for allegedly taking part in a joint attack on the 53-year-old father-of-three who lives in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The prosecution claimed he lashed out with his belt after another man knocked Mr. Cox unconscious with a punch.

The jurors returned with their majority verdict after deliberating for just under nine hours.

Mr. Lombardi will soon be sentenced for a charge of violent disorder, which he pleaded guilty to last month.

