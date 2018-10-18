Listen Live Logo

Roma Football Fan Found Not Guilty Of Serious Assaulting Irish Liverpool Fan.

10/18/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Roma football fan Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of seriously assaulting Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside Anfield in April.

The 21-year-old stood trial for allegedly taking part in a joint attack on the 53-year-old father-of-three who lives in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The prosecution claimed he lashed out with his belt after another man knocked Mr. Cox unconscious with a punch.

The jurors returned with their majority verdict after deliberating for just under nine hours.

Mr. Lombardi will soon be sentenced for a charge of violent disorder, which he pleaded guilty to last month.
 

