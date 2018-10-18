K Drive

ABP Up-Holds Planning Permission Granted For €50 Million Kildare Village Expansion.

: 10/18/2018 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
an_bord_pleanala_logo.jpg

An Bord Pleanala has upheld, on appeal, the planning permission granted to Kildare Village for a  29 shop expansion

Kildare County Council approved Value Retail Dublin Ltd.'s application in January.

It included the addition of 6,200 square metre extension, including the new stores, 2 cafés/restaurants and a 460 space car park.

The development has a reputed value of €50 million.

That permission was referred to the national planning authority by An Taisce.

ABP has published its decision today, upholding permission for the project.

It has attached several conditions to the project, including the removal of unit number 104.

 

An Bord Pleanala's order may be viewed here

ABP's direction is available here

Its inspector's report may be accessed here

