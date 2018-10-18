Listen: NTA Wants To Move Towards Flat Fare For Commuter Trains & Buses.

The National Transport Authority says it wants to move towards a flat fare for commuters using bus, Luas, Dart and commuter services.

Around 5,500 Kildare people commute by train, daily, and 11,500 do so by bus

For Irish rail passengers, this means a reduction of around 6 percent in the monthly and annual Short Hop Zone fare for DART and Commuter services.

Leap fares for single journeys within the Short Hop Zone will also change.

NTA Director of Public Transport Services Tim Gaston describes how it will work: