A Man Attacked At A House Party In Monaghan Has Died.

: 10/18/2018 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_monaghan.png

A 41 year old man who was attacked at a house in Castleblayney earlier this month has died.

The man sustained serious head injuries at a house in Oram in the early hours of Sunday 7th October.

It's believed the incident took place at a party.

He was taken to Beaumont hospital but died today.

The State pathologist will carry out a post-mortem examination tomorrow.

27 year old Francis Hughes appeared before Cloverhill District Court today charged in connection with the attack.

Mr Hughes with an address at Sruith an Luir, Oram was remanded to appear again in court in four weeks time.

 

 

 

