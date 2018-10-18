Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

One Of Afghanistan's Most Powerful Security Officials Has Been Killed.

: 10/18/2018 - 17:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
afghanistan_1.jpg

One of Afghanistan's most powerful security officials has been killed, after a bodyguard opened fire.

It happened during a high-level meeting in Kandahar with the top US commander in Afghanistan, who wasn't hurt.

The Taliban claims to have organised the attack.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!