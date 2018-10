A car belonging to the Chief Financial Officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings has been burned out, in an apparent arson attack.

The attack happened at Dara O'Reilly's family home in Butlersbridge in Cavan at around 11 last night.

The company says the car went on fire below the family's bedroom windows.

The former owner of the firm Sean Quinn wants to buy back the group.

He's condemned previous incidents of intimidation and vandalism against the current owners.