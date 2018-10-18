Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai: Firearm & Ammunition Recovered From The Scene Of Dublin Armed Siege.

: 10/18/2018 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Gardaí say a firearm and ammunition have been recovered from the scene of an armed siege in the Clondalkin area in West Dublin.

A man who was arrested late last night is receiving medical attention.

A taser was discharged during the incident, and the matter's been referred to GSOC. 

A major Garda operation was mounted after the man barricaded himself into a house on St Mark's Drive yesterday morning. 

Gardaí thanked the local community for their support during the stand-off, which caused major disruption for residents. 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!