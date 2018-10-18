Gardai: Firearm & Ammunition Recovered From The Scene Of Dublin Armed Siege.

Gardaí say a firearm and ammunition have been recovered from the scene of an armed siege in the Clondalkin area in West Dublin.

A man who was arrested late last night is receiving medical attention.

A taser was discharged during the incident, and the matter's been referred to GSOC.

A major Garda operation was mounted after the man barricaded himself into a house on St Mark's Drive yesterday morning.

Gardaí thanked the local community for their support during the stand-off, which caused major disruption for residents.