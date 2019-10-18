The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Historic All-Female Space Walk To Take Place Today.

: 10/18/2019 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
international_space_station.jpg

Nasa is gearing up for the first ever all-female spacewalk later.

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are set to make history when they replace a broken battery charger at the International Space Station.

The mission is expected to take five-and-a-half hours.

 

File image: ISS/Nasa

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!