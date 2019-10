Lansdowne Road DART Station in Dublin will close temporarily on Monday the 18th of November as part of a trial run ahead of Euro 2020.

It will be shut between 5:30pm and 11pm for the Ireland vs Denmark game.

The exercise is to see how congestion and crowd control would work ahead of four matches at the Aviva next summer.

DART services will continue as scheduled, but passengers will have to disembark at either Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount DART Station during the closure.

File image: RollingNews