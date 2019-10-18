The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Women Recount Their Stories Of Living With Vaginal Mesh Impants.

: 10/18/2019 - 11:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_kildare_today_podcast_image.jpeg

The government has ruled out a redress scheme for women whose health has been impacted by vaginal mesh implants.

The insertion of surgical mesh is used to treat prolapse and incontinence.

The procedure was "paused" in Ireland in July, 2018 and, in a Dept. of Health report, published in December, 2018, noted the implants "caused severe complications in a minority of women "

Tens of thousands of lawsuits arising from implant of vaginal mesh are pending across the world.

Women report problems including mesh poking through the vaginal skin, pelvic pain, pain on walking,  and pain with intercourse.

Carlow woman, Lesley Anne Stephens and Dublin woman, Margaret Byrne, have undergone the procedure.

They joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today,

ktleslieannmargaret.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!