Listen: Women Recount Their Stories Of Living With Vaginal Mesh Impants.

The government has ruled out a redress scheme for women whose health has been impacted by vaginal mesh implants.

The insertion of surgical mesh is used to treat prolapse and incontinence.

The procedure was "paused" in Ireland in July, 2018 and, in a Dept. of Health report, published in December, 2018, noted the implants "caused severe complications in a minority of women "

Tens of thousands of lawsuits arising from implant of vaginal mesh are pending across the world.

Women report problems including mesh poking through the vaginal skin, pelvic pain, pain on walking, and pain with intercourse.

Carlow woman, Lesley Anne Stephens and Dublin woman, Margaret Byrne, have undergone the procedure.

