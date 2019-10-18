The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: DUP Reaffirms That It Will Not Support Johnson's New Brexit Plan.

: 10/18/2019 - 11:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brexit_image_2_pixabay.jpg

The DUP is standing firm and says it won't be supporting Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan.

Without their support the British Prime Minister faces a fight when MPs vote, in an historic sitting of parliament tomorrow.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe is in Brussels where EU leaders continue to meet:

12brexitsd.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!