Polish Is One Of The Most Frequently Spoken Languags In Kildare.

: 10/18/2019 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Polish is one of the most frequently spoken languages in Kildare.

The CSO, in its Statistical Yearbook for 2018, says it is the most popular language in the county, after Irish and English.

8,118 people speak Polish in Kildare.

2,579 people speak French and 2,119 speak Romanian

