The Bord na Mona group of unions is calling for immediate talks on the debarbonisation programme, and just transitioning of 200 staff.

The Newbridge headquartered firm has done a deal with ESB to continue to supply peat to their two midlands power stations until the end of next year.

It is also seeking between 150 and 180 voluntary redundancies

Willie Noone is Secretary of the BnM group of unions.

He has been speaking to Kildare Today:

