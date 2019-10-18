Young People Call On Health Minister To Enshrime Minimum Alcohol Prices In Law.

Young people are calling on the Health Minister to make minimum alcohol prices, the law.

It's a year since the Public Health Alcohol Bill passed - but is only being implemented in stages, with advertising for drinks companies to be banned on public transport from next month.

Minister Simon Harris says he will seek cabinet approval for minimum pricing before the end of the year.

Similar laws were introduced in Scotland in 2018, with its government saying sales have fallen to its lowest point since 1994.

Grainne McGlynn is Mayor of the Donegal Youth Council - she says young people need to be discouraged from drinking;

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews