CSO: 91% Of Households In Ireland Have Internet Access.

10/18/2019 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
91 per cent of households have internet access, according to figures from the CSO.

79 per cent of people say they go online every day, with over half of people using the internet to shop.

15 per cent of internet users say they've experienced phishing.
 

