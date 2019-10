The Garda Commissioner says it would be "useful" if the government introduced new hate crime laws.

It's after a man was violently attacked by a group of teenagers in a suspected homophobic attack in north Dublin.

Marc Power says he was lured to a carpark in Coolock on Tuesday night through a fake profile on the dating app Grindr.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says he would welcome legislation to deal with these sorts of hate crimes:

File image: Drew Harris/RollingNews