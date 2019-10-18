Lord Mayor Will Decide By Sunday If He Will Allow Councillors To Hold Meeting On So-Called Protection Payments.

Dublin's Lord Mayor says he will decide by Sunday if Councillors can hold a meeting to discuss the so-called protection payments.

A court has heard claims that developers working for Dublin City Council paid gangs to stop them attacking construction workers building new homes.

The City Council's Chief Executive Owen Keegan has suggested a meeting on the issue can't take place while an investigation is ongoing.

The Lord Mayor, Paul McAuliffe, says he is keen to find out who knew what about the payments, and when: